ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Annaly have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 earnings per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, Annaly’s prudent selection of assets as well as exposure to high-quality mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) is anticipated to boost its bottom-line growth. Also, efforts to diversify portfolio with investment in more credit-focused asset classes bodes well. Moreover, a strong financial position has enabled the company to maintain a consistent dividend payout for more than 20 consecutive quarters. Further, a diverse funding source enables the company to enjoy flexibility in the opportunistic enhancement of its portfolio. Nonetheless, stiff competition from other financial institutions and adverse macroeconomic conditions might add to Annaly’s woes.”

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,632,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159,910. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,510,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,920,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,272 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

