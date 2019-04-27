Analyzing Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.02 $275.27 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.83 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Itau Corpbanca and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca 8.79% 5.86% 0.70% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35%

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

