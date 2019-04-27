Analyzing electroCore (ECOR) and Precision Optics (PEYE)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares electroCore and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore N/A N/A N/A Precision Optics -13.12% -22.44% -8.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $990,000.00 178.61 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -5.23 Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.58 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for electroCore and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.66%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

electroCore beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

