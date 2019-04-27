Analysts Set United Internet AG (UTDI) Price Target at $51.00

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.00 ($59.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

UTDI traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting €35.46 ($41.23). 262,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Internet has a 12 month low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 12 month high of €58.60 ($68.14). The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

