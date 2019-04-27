Analysts Set Symrise AG (SY1) Target Price at $77.23

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.23 ($89.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

FRA:SY1 traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €84.14 ($97.84). 214,468 shares of the stock traded hands. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

