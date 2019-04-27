Analysts Set KeyCorp (KEY) Target Price at $22.40

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,522,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,143,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

