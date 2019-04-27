Analysts Set InterXion Holding NV (INXN) PT at $76.14

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INXN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 71,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

INXN traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 308,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

