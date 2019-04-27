Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Price Target at $5.80

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. CIBC cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$3.27. 355,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $529.14 million and a P/E ratio of -25.15. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$498.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$535.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.289999998428184 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

