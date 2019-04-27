Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SIX stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,641,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,245,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 395,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,852.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,033,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 998,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Usman Nabi bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

