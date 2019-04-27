Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.68 Million

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to report sales of $238.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.12 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $195.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $189,954.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,516 shares of company stock worth $13,857,648. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,272. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.