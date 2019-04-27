Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to report sales of $238.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.12 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $195.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $189,954.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,516 shares of company stock worth $13,857,648. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,272. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

