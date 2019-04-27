Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $2.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $17.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.54. 255,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,378. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $242,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $2,602,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

