Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $839.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.10 million and the highest is $850.77 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $744.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $106.36 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39,200.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,899,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

