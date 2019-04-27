Analysts Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.17 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teekay Lng Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.88 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

