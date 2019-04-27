Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) to Post $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.02. 2,227,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,978. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,232,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,980 shares of company stock worth $8,932,761. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

