Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,642. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

