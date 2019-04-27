Analysts Anticipate EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.96. EQM Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQM Midstream Partners.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.81 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.