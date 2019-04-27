Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. Core-Mark also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew J. Tachouet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $854,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

