Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Chuy’s also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHUY. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 72,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $351.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

