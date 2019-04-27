Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $71.40. Anadarko Petroleum shares last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 9206253 shares trading hands.
The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently commented on APC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55.
Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
