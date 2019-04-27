Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $71.40. Anadarko Petroleum shares last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 9206253 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,766,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,550.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,295,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $232,169,000 after buying an additional 4,975,016 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after buying an additional 4,500,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,389,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $914,861,000 after buying an additional 2,251,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/anadarko-petroleum-apc-shares-gap-up-following-strong-earnings.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.