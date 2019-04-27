Amphenol Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of APH opened at $99.97 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 333,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

