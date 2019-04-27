AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.13.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $6,147,173. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/ami-asset-management-corp-purchases-new-holdings-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.