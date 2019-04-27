Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Given a $147.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,548. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $613,867,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,152,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,026,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after acquiring an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,192,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,820,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

