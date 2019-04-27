American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,334,916,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,681,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,018,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $117.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock worth $3,343,968 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/american-express-axp-shares-sold-by-thompson-investment-management-inc.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.