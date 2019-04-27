Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,300.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,163.11.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $48.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,950.63. 8,395,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $959.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

