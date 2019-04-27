Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,823,854 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 29th total of 15,355,488 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,997,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $0.19 on Friday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,459,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 396,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,658,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,439,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

