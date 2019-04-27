Allergy Therapeutics (AGYTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergy Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AGYTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination. The company’s product pipeline consists of PollinexTrees(R), Pollinex Grasses + Rye(R), Skin Prick Testing, Diagnostic Products and Service. Allergy Therapeutics Plc is based in Worthing, the United Kingdom. “

AGYTF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Allergy Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

