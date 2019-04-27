Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives C$1.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alio Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alio Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alio Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on Alio Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Alio Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

ALO stock remained flat at $C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alio Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

