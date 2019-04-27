Adomani (ADOM) Trading Down 5.4%

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 13,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 559,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

The company has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 220.48% and a negative return on equity of 119.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Adomani Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adomani Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

