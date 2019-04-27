Adam Wiener Sells 10,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Adam Wiener sold 7,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $195,800.00.

RDFN stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 34.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. TheStreet raised shares of Redfin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

