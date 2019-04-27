Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after acquiring an additional 612,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,533,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196,571 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $13.24 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-nuveen-amt-free-quality-municpl-incm-fnd-nea.html.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.