ACG Wealth Raises Position in BP plc (BP)

ACG Wealth increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in BP were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

