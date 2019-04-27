Accuray (ARAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

ARAY stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $29,982.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,512.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 301,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accuray by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Accuray by 110.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Accuray by 754.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

