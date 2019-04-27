Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,389,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,092 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

ACN stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Whitnell & Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/accenture-plc-acn-holdings-trimmed-by-whitnell-co.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.