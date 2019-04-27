Acacia Mining (ACA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149.92 ($1.96). 287,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.90 ($2.10).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195.70 ($2.56).
The company has a market cap of $607.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)
Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.
