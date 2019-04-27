$8.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One Inc (CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $8.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.64 and the lowest is $7.68. Cable One reported earnings per share of $7.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $34.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.70 to $35.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $38.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.63 to $41.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.75.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cable One by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cable One by 92.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $12.21 on Friday, hitting $1,033.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $1,040.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

