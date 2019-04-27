$73.51 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $73.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.04 million and the lowest is $71.36 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $72.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $300.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $307.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $314.42 million, with estimates ranging from $292.83 million to $329.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

