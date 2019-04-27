71,890 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

