557,275 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 557,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,347,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

QUAL stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

