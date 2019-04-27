55,100 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 821.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.73 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

