$548.61 Million in Sales Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $548.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.70 million. ViaSat reported sales of $439.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $6,139,328.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $3,719,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,026 shares of company stock worth $15,880,045. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ViaSat during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

