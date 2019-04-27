$518.54 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $518.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Propetro posted sales of $385.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Propetro had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Propetro in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Propetro from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Propetro has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Propetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.