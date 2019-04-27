$483.41 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $483.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.80 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $490.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $538.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

