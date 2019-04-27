$374.24 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $374.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.98 million and the lowest is $369.49 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $427.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $373.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $63.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

