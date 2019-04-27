$364.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $364.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.20 million and the lowest is $356.48 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $288.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

RHP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. 156,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $90.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.46 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,191,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $16,893,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $14,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,113,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 694,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

