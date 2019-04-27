3,107 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,642.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

VNO opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WARNING: “3,107 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/3107-shares-in-vornado-realty-trust-vno-acquired-by-courier-capital-llc.html.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.