$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

NYSE CL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $6,900,449 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

