$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $16.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.06 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. 3,342,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,677. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,172 shares of company stock valued at $71,773,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,352,421,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

