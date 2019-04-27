2,324 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.50.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

