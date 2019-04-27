2,049 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,600 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

