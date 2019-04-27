1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRCE. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

